Astros manager Dusty Baker said of McCormick (eye) in an interview on SportsTalk 790 on Tuesday that "we don't know exactly when he'll be back," Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reports.

McCormick is experiencing blurred vision and will miss a fourth straight start Tuesday. Baker had indicated prior to Monday's game that McCormick could be available off the bench, but it now appears his status is very much up in the air. Jake Meyers is in center field again Tuesday.