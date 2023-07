McCormick is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

He'll give way in the outfield to Jake Meyers, who will be flanked in left and right field by Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, respectively. McCormick has been one of the hottest hitters in the Houston lineup and started in each of the Astros' last 19 games, slashing .338/.436/.646 with five home runs, three stolen bases, 17 RBI and 15 runs during that stretch.