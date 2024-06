McCormick went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the White Sox.

McCormick was in the lineup because Houston was facing lefty Garret Crochet, though he remains on the small-side of a platoon with Trey Cabbage. As a result, McCormick has started only six of the team's last 10 games, during which he's hit .250 with one home run, five RBI and five runs scored.