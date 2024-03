McCormick went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Yankees.

McCormick has only one hit across eight plate appearances early in the season, but he's still made an impact on the box score. He delivered a two-RBI single on Opening Day and followed that up with his first stolen base of the year Friday. McCormick is expected to be an everyday player for the Astros and has made a pair of starts against lefties to this point.