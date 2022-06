McCormick went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the White Sox.

McCormick was in the lineup for only the third time in the last nine games, and he hit eighth while playing center field. He delivered an RBI single and came around to score in the sixth inning as part of a nine-run rally for Houston. Since the start of June, McCormick is hitting .174 with a 34.6 percent strikeout rate in 23 at-bats.