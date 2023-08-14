McCormick went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

McCormick had himself a pretty busy afternoon despite the Astros only scoring one run and compiling seven hits total. McCormick's contributions this season don't get talked about enough with the attention always on Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, but he's put together a fantastic campaign and has found himself hitting right in the middle of the lineup as a near-everyday player. The 28-year-old is now slashing .280/.368/.517 with 15 homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs, 13 steals and a 31:86 BB:K in 300 plate appearances.