Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters after Saturday's game against the Rangers that McCormick (eye) will likely sit again Sunday as a precaution, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCormick was removed from Friday's game because blurred vision and wasn't used in Saturday's contest. The outfielder will all but assuredly sit for the series finale with a good chance of returning for Houston early next week.
More News
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Could be available Saturday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Dealing with vision issues•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Exits with undisclosed injury•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Continues to produce•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Hitting leadoff again Tuesday•