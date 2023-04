Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that McCormick (back) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick hasn't resumed hitting as of yet and will need at least a few more days before he's cleared to return to game action. Though the outfielder dealt with blurred vision earlier this month, his placement on the injured list this past Tuesday was the result of back soreness that he experienced while running.