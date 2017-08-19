Moran (facial fracture) has progressed to taking batting practice at Houston's spring training facility in West Palm Beach (Fla.), Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Earlier this week, manager A.J. Hinch told Kaplan's fellow Chronicle scribe, Hunter Atkins, that he was not ruling out Moran's return sometime in September. When Moran first sustained the injury, suffered when he fouled a ball into his face July 23, it was widely presumed he would miss the rest of the season, but his recent activity suggests a return this season is possible. The Astros are not counting on him to be an integral part of the team at this point, but Moran could serve as a depth option late in September, someone that could provide rest to the regulars if Houston sews up a playoff berth early.