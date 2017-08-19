Astros' Colin Moran: Taking cuts in Florida
Moran (facial fracture) has progressed to taking batting practice at Houston's spring training facility in West Palm Beach (Fla.), Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Earlier this week, manager A.J. Hinch told Kaplan's fellow Chronicle scribe, Hunter Atkins, that he was not ruling out Moran's return sometime in September. When Moran first sustained the injury, suffered when he fouled a ball into his face July 23, it was widely presumed he would miss the rest of the season, but his recent activity suggests a return this season is possible. The Astros are not counting on him to be an integral part of the team at this point, but Moran could serve as a depth option late in September, someone that could provide rest to the regulars if Houston sews up a playoff berth early.
More News
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Still weeks away from playing•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Undergoes facial surgery•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Set for surgery later this week•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Discharged from hospital Monday•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Placed on DL with concussion, facial fracture•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...