Julks went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Mariners.

Julks was one of two Astros with multiple hits and the only one to drive in a run in the loss. He's on a tear with multiple hits in four straight contests, going 11-for-16 (.688) with three steals in that impressive span. Each good performance further solidifies his place in the lineup. The left fielder is slashing .289/.333/.418 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 34 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and 12 doubles through 67 contests this season.