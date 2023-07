Julks is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Julks started each of Houston's last six games, going just 1-for-21 with three walks against five strikeouts during that stretch. Though he's been able to hold down a near-everyday role for a large chunk of the season, Julks could be in danger of seeing his playing time take a hit later this week, when Yordan Alvarez (oblique) is likely to return from the 10-day injured list.