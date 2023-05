Julks went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two additional RBI in Monday's 12-2 rout of Milwaukee.

Julks belted the first of four Astros solo homers off Corbin Burnes, going deep to left-center field in the second inning. He added a two-run double in the eighth to put the finishing touches on a Houston rout. The long ball was the first for Julks since April 17, a span of 22 games. It was also his first multi-RBI performance since that date.