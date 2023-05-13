Julks went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two walks and two steals in Friday's victory against the White Sox.

Julks reached base four times, including in the sixth inning when he stole second base and scored after singling. He's swiped three bags over the last three games, giving him five this year, all of which have come during his last 11 appearances. Julks' slash line improved to .273/.291/.374 with 13 runs scored through 103 plate appearances. Prior to Friday's game, he had drawn just one walk all year.