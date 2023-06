Julks went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run Sunday against the Reds.

Julks has maintained a somewhat regular role in left field, and he's also benefitted with some extra plate appearances at designated hitter in the absence of Yordan Alvarez (oblique). His home run Sunday was his sixth of the season and third in June, though he's hitting only .191 across 47 at-bats for the month.