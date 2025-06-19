Javier (elbow) will throw live batting practice Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier has been limited to throwing bullpens for the past month, most recently throwing 20 pitches during his mound session Monday, but he will finally get a chance to face live hitters Friday. The 28-year-old righty still isn't expected back for another couple of months after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June, though it's a significant step in the right direction. Once he gets a few rounds of live BP under his belt, the Astros will likely begin thinking about sending him out on a rehab assignment.