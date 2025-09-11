Javier (1-3) took the loss Thursday against Toronto, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Javier got off to a rocky start Thursday, allowing two runs in the opening inning before giving up a lead-off homer to Davis Schneider in the second. Javier would eventually settle in and hold the Jays to one run over his final four frames, though he'd ultimately come away with the loss in a 6-0 defeat. In six starts since rejoining Houston's rotation, the 28-year-old Javier's posted a 4.78 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He's currently scheduled to face the Rangers at home in his next outing.