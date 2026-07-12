Astros' Cristian Javier: Getting chance to start Sunday

Javier will start for the Astros on Sunday versus Texas, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier will take the mound for Houston's final game before the All-Star break after coming out of the bullpen in his previous two outings following a nearly three-month stint on the IL. While the right-hander threw only 39 and 30 pitches, respectively, in those two relief appearances, he worked up to 85 pitches and six innings during a five-game rehab assignment, so his start Sunday could last several frames. Manager Joe Espada said after Javier returned from the IL that his move to the bullpen wasn't necessarily permanent, so it's possible that the 29-year-old hurler will remain in the rotation following the break if he fares well Sunday.