Astros' Cristian Javier: Moving to bullpen

Javier (shoulder) will be activated from the injured list Friday and work out of the bullpen going forward, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier hasn't thrown more than 40 innings in the majors since 2023, so his move to the bullpen could be an attempt by Houston to limit his workload once he comes off the IL. The 29-year-old righty has already pitched 9.1 frames across three starts with Houston this season, coughing up 13 earned runs while striking out four batters and walking nine. Manager Joe Espada noted that Javier's move to the pen isn't necessarily permanent, so he could reclaim a spot in the rotation after he settles in.