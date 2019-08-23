Astros' Cristian Javier: Promoted to Triple-A
Javier was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
A 22-year-old righty, Javier has really impressive minor-league numbers, but his future big-league role is still up in the air. He has a 1.75 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 102.2 innings across stops at High-A and Double-A, but he also has 55 walks and has averaged less than five innings per appearance. He certainly has a future in the big leagues, but shaky command/control could force him to the bullpen.
