Javier was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

A 22-year-old righty, Javier has really impressive minor-league numbers, but his future big-league role is still up in the air. He has a 1.75 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 102.2 innings across stops at High-A and Double-A, but he also has 55 walks and has averaged less than five innings per appearance. He certainly has a future in the big leagues, but shaky command/control could force him to the bullpen.

