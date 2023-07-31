Javier will get pushed back an extra day and will likely take the ball Thursday at Yankee Stadium, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear who the Astros will start Wednesday, but apparently they have been pleased with how Javier has responded to pitching with an extra day of rest, so this could be a theme going forward. Javier's worst start of the year came on normal rest July 3 at Texas and he has received at least an extra day of rest ahead of his three most recent starts, during which he has posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.08 WHIP while striking out 21 in 16.2 innings.