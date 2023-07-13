Javier is slated to start Sunday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

After Javier surrendered 18 earned runs on 21 hits and six walks over 10.2 innings across his last three starts, the Astros elected to skip his final turn through the rotation prior to the All-Star break. The Astros are hoping that the extended break allowed Javier to potentially address any mechanical flaws that may have affected his performance, as the team isn't ready to pull the plug on him as a starter in light of his strong track record for the majority of the last two seasons. Even with the recent rough patch, Javier still owns decent ratios (4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 15.0 K-BB%) over his 17 starts in 2023.