Astros' Cristian Javier: Yields two homers in loss

Javier (1-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Padres.

Javier threw 62 of 86 pitches for strikes, but he was a little too hittable on some occasions. Fernando Tatis' three-run blast in the fourth inning was the difference, and Jackson Merrill had a solo shot in the second. Javier has allowed seven runs over 11 innings in his last two starts after pitching five scoreless innings in relief against the Angels on July 27. Javier has a 6.68 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB through 10 outings (six starts) this season. Assuming he stays in the rotation, he's tentatively projected to make his next appearance at home versus the Mariners.