The Astros promoted Gilbert from High-A Asheville to Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Gilbert has been red hot with Asheville this season, batting .360 with 15 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 21 games. The strong performance at the plate has earned him the opportunity to move up one step closer to the big leagues as Gilbert operates as one of the organization's top prospects.