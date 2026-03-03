Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Cleared for mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Los Santos (knee) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It will be his first time throwing off the mound since he suffered a right knee strain at the start of Astros camp. De Los Santos should have enough time to prepare for Opening Day if all goes well from here on out. He's slated for a middle relief role in Houston.
