Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Nearing mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Los Santos (knee) is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions sometime next week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
De Los Santos has been shut down from throwing since he suffered a right knee strain at the start of camp. It remains unknown how far away he is from pitching in Grapefruit League games, though the Astros will likely also have the 30-year-old reliever face live hitters before using him in a competitive setting.
More News
-
Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Shut down with knee strain•
-
Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Sticking with Houston•
-
Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Signs MLB deal with Houston•
-
Braves' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Enyel De Los Santos: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Enyel De Los Santos: Collects win Friday•