Valdez signed a one-year, $6.8 million contract with the Astros on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coming off the heels of a 2.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP season, Valdez earned himself a $3.8 million pay raise from last year after playing a big part in the Astros' title run. The 29-year-old southpaw has never been known to rack up strikeouts like other aces, though it's hard to argue with the results he's produced over the past few years.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Carries Houston to World Series win•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Stellar start in Game 2•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Earns 17th win•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Tagged for six runs•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Sees end to quality-start streak•