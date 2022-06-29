Valdez (8-3) earned the victory Tuesday against the Mets, striking out five in eight shutout innings while allowing six hits and two walks.

In a typical outing for Valdez, the lefty retired 12 batters on ground balls and induced two double-plays. It was the 12th straight time he's tossed at least six innings in a start. For June, the 28-year-old compiled a 2.81 ERA and 31:11 K:BB in 32 innings.