Astros' Framber Valdez: Fans 10 in quality start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdez (13-11) earned the win against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters across seven innings.
Valdez dominated the A's hitters right out of the gate, striking out five of the first six batters he faced, He generated 17 whiffs on 92 pitches (65 strikes) and reached double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time this season. It was a welcome return to form for Valdez, who yielded five earned runs while failing to complete five innings in each of his last two starts. He'll end the regular season with a 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 187:68 K:BB across 192 innings.
