Valdez (5-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over nine innings in a 2-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out nine.

The southpaw delivered his second complete game of the season, and the ninth of his career, on just 83 pitches (59 total strikes) while racking up an impressive 30 called or swinging strikes. The lone blemish on Valdez's line was a leadoff homer by Jose Caballero. Valdez has reeled off five straight quality starts, posting a 1.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB in 37 innings over that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Pittsburgh.