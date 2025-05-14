Valdez didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals after allowing one run on six hits and one walk in eight innings. He struck out seven.

Valdez was highly efficient with his 89 pitches, inducing a whopping 12 groundouts and tossing eight innings for the second time this year. The star left-hander has experienced a few hiccups in 2025, but he's now fired at least six innings while giving up two runs or fewer in six of his nine starts this season. Valdez will carry a strong 3.54 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB across 56 innings overall into his next scheduled outing against the Rays, who have a miserable .571 OPS versus left-handed pitching over their first 40 games.