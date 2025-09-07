Astros' Framber Valdez: Moved up to start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdez will start Sunday's series finale against Texas, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Luis Garcia had previously been slated to start for Houston on Sunday, but the team decided to go with Valdez instead. Per McTaggart, Garcia isn't dealing with any sort of injury -- the Astros simply decided to move up Valdez's turn in the rotation. It remains to be seen if Garcia will take the mound Tuesday in Toronto for what had been scheduled to be Valdez's next start.
