Brown (11-7) earned the win over the Rangers on Saturday, delivering six shutout innings with four hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts.

Brown continued his impressive form, extending his August stretch to seven starts with a dazzling 1.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a 41:14 K:BB through 43.2 innings over that span. The right-hander threw a season-high 107 pitches, matching his career high, while handing the ball off with the Astros in control of a 3-0 victory that they would only add to. It also marked Brown's eighth scoreless outing of the year, and with the win, he remains among the league's ERA leaders and strengthens his Cy Young case. The 27-year-old will take a 2.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 190:52 K:BB into his next scheduled outing against Atlanta next weekend.