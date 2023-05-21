Brown tossed six innings against Oakland on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Brown gave up just one extra-base hit in the outing and demonstrated excellent control, throwing 62 of 97 pitches for a strike and issuing no free passes for the first time this season. The rookie also racked up 15 whiffs while setting a season high with nine punchouts. This was one of his finest outings of the campaign, but he had to settle for a no-decision since Houston's offense managed only two runs while he was in the game. Brown how holds a solid 3.20 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 50.2 innings on the campaign. His next start is tentatively lined up to be a rematch with the Athletics in Oakland.