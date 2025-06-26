Brown did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Phillies, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out nine over sevens scoreless innings.

Brown exited with a 1-0 lead after generating 16 whiffs on 96 pitches and allowing just one hard-hit ball. Despite giving up only four earned runs across five June outings, he'll finish the month with just one win to show for it. The 26-year-old leads the majors with a 1.74 ERA, along with a 0.89 WHIP and 118:28 K:BB across 98 innings. He's slated for a road matchup with the Rockies next week.