Brown won't start Sunday's game against the Reds as initially anticipated and now lines up to make his next turn Monday versus the Mets at Minute Maid Park, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

According to Rome, Brown is feeling fine physically, but the Astros want to build in an extra day of rest between starts for the rookie right-hander after he tied a season high by covering seven innings his last time out in Tuesday's win over Washington. Ronel Blanco is now scheduled to take the hill Sunday, denying Brown of a two-start week. Brown should still line up for two turns the following week, with the right-hander expected to take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles after facing the Mets.