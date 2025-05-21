Brown (6-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Brown hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start this year prior to Wednesday outing. The Rays would score two runs on three hits in the first inning before Brown, who had only allowed two homers in his first nine starts, gave up a solo shot to Curtis Mead in the fourth, followed by back-to-back homers off the bats of Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe in the fifth. Despite the hiccup, the 26-year-old Brown still boasts an impressive 2.04 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 71:16 K:BB through 61.2 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the A's.