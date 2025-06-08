Brown settled for a no-decision after allowing one run on four hits and five walks while striking out nine in 5.1 innings of work during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Guardians in extra innings.

For a second straight start, the free passes piled up for Brown. After walking a season-high five batters Saturday, the 26-year-old has walked nine batters in his last 11.1 innings of work. Now up to 25 total walks on the season, that's about the only blemish on an otherwise fantastic campaign. The right-hander allowed one or fewer runs for the ninth time in his last 11 starts, bringing his season-long ERA down to an impressive 1.82.