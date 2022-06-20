Matijevic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Making his first start in his most recent big-league stint, Matijevic launched a solo shot to left field Sunday. It was his first hit in the majors. He's still struck out five times across 11 plate appearances, so the 26-year-old is unlikely to take on a regular role until he can show more in limited playing time. He's proved himself well in the minors, slashing .313/.373/.640 with 12 homers and eight stolen bases in 39 games with Triple-A Sugar Land this season.