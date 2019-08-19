Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mayfield will provide the Astros with infield depth while Aledmys Diaz (head) spends time on the injured list. The 28-year-old Mayfield has struggled during his limited time in the majors this season (.143/.163/.310 in 43 plate appearances), though he's been hot since the start of August at Triple-A, slashing .333/.353/.730 with seven home runs in 15 games. Cy Sneed was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

