Mayfield remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mayfield will be on the bench for a third straight game with manager AJ Hinch having seemingly settled on Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel as the Astros' regular options on the left side of the infield. Though Mayfield was instrumental in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays with three doubles and three runs, he's recorded just three hits in his other 39 at-bats since receiving a callup from Triple-A Round Rock in late May.