Mayfield could serve as the Astros' utility infielder through the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros announced that starting shortstop Carlos Correa (ribs) and backup utility infielder Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) will not return before the break, which opens an opportunity for Mayfield to stick around for the next few weeks. Mayfield is not expected to get consistent at-bats, as Astros manager AJ Hinch often deploys Alex Bregman as the primary shortstop and has Jose Altuve back from injury to play second base.