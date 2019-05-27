Mayfield will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Mayfield is being called up as insurance for the banged up Astros' middle infield, with Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) likely heading to the injured list and Jose Altuve (hamstring) working his way back to the team on a rehab assignment. This will be Mayfield's first experience with major-league club, and he could earn starts at second base depending on the length of Altuve's rehab assignment. He has experience playing at second base, shortstop and third base and was hitting .283/.362/.572 with Triple-A Round Rock this season.