Astros' Jack Mayfield: Looks like primary shortstop
Mayfield will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mayfield will pick up his fourth start in six games since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock. Until the Astros get one of Jose Altuve (hamstring), Carlos Correa (ribs) or Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) back from the injured list, Mayfield should have a fairly clear path to steady at-bats in the middle infield, as Houston has thus far resisted moving Alex Bregman off of third base. With one hit and five strikeouts through his first 12 big-league at-bats, however, Mayfield hasn't done much to warrant immediate attention in most fantasy leagues.
