Mayfield started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 in Sunday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Mayfield made his first start of the season while starting shortstop Carlos Correa got the day off. Mayfield is filling in as the utility infielder with Aledmys Diaz (groin) sidelined on the injured list, but he's rarely used. Other than Sunday's start, Mayfield made one appearance as a pinch runner and scored a run.