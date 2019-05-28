Mayfield started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Mayfield was called up Monday after Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) landed on the injured list and made his MLB debut. The 28-year-old Mayfield is expected to be around until Jose Altuve (hamstring) returns from his rehab assignment. Manager AJ Hinch said Altuve is not coming back to the team Tuesday, so Mayfield could get another look at the keystone.