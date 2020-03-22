Play

Mayfield hit .125 (3-for-24) with a double and six strikeouts over 13 Grapefruit League appearances.

Middle infield injuries in 2019 forced the Astros to call up Mayfield in June. That enabled him to experience the first MLB action of his career, but Mayfield looked overmatched in 65 plate appearances, hitting .156 with a 24.6 percent strikeout rate. That he was 28 years old at the time of his MLB debut should indicate where Mayfield stands in the organization. The health of the middle infield -- Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz -- is the key factor in determining whether Mayfield will open the season with Houston. Even if one of that trio is hurt, the Astros could survive without needing to call up Mayfield.

