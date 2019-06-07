Mayfield went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Mayfield has been the primary fill-in at shortstop for Carlos Correa (ribs) but not done much to replace Correa's offense. The homer, the 28-year-old's first as a major leaguer, snapped snapped an 0-for-21 skid.

