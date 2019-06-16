Mayfield started at second base and went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Mayfield got the call against left-hander Clayton Richard, giving Tony Kemp a break. The two are sharing second base while Jose Altuve rehabs his hamstring injury, although Kemp gets the majority of playing time. Mayfield tied the franchise's single-game record for doubles recorded by a rookie. The 28-year-old infielder entered the game with just two hits over his previous 34 at-bats.