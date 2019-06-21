Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The announcement that Carlos Correa (ribs) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) would be out through the All-Star break was expected to keep Mayfield on the major-league roster for a bit longer, but he'll instead find his way back to Triple-A. Mayfield did little offensively to convince the Astros he should stay with a .143/.163/.310 slash line through 43 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories