Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mayfield struggled in his big-league debut in 2019, hitting .156 with a 24.6 percent strikeout rate in 65 plate appearances. With Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz all ahead of him on the depth chart, Mayfield doesn't project to play a significant role for Houston in 2020.

